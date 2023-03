Covering Nirvana is a trusty maneuver any punk band can rely upon, and Minneapolis trio VIAL are the latest to attempt it. The band’s version of Nevermind burner “Territorial Pissings” is out today. Like Rid Of Me’s take on “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” it’s slightly rawer than the Butch Vig sparkle we’re used to hearing, and it sets up VIAL with a crowd-pleasing cover to perform in perpetuity. Listen below or buy it at Bandcamp.