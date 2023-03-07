Last year, the great Angel Olsen released Big Time, an album where she wrestled with major life events — losing her parents, coming out as queer, dealing with a broken heart — through the sound of old-school country music. It was absolutely beautiful. Today, Olsen announces Forever Means, a new EP of songs from the Big Time sessions that fit together as their own whole.

As with Big Time, Angel Olsen co-produced the Forever Means EP with Jonathan Wilson, and the new record is coming out next month. Here’s how Olsen explains the idea behind the EP in a press release: “Forever is to remain curious, never letting yourself think you’re finished learning or exploring, while trying also to be kind and honest.”

The first single from Forever Means is “Nothing’s Free,” a slow and gorgeous lament that pairs Angel Olsen’s voice with a whole lot of organ and saxophone action. It almost sounds like her take on a ’70s Stax Records ballad, and it’s got a haunting intimacy to it. Olsen says that the song “is about that point when self-denial breaks and you notice how long you’ve been restraining who you are. It felt really difficult to exclude it from Big Time, but it felt more soulful than the direction of that record; it was coming from a different place. For me, when I wrote it, I was coming to terms with my identity and sexuality. I was opening up in a new way.” Check out the “Nothing’s Free” video below.

The Forever Means EP is out 4/14 on Jagjaguwar.