Last month, the North Carolina musician Indigo De Souza announced a new album, All Of This Will End, and shared its lead single “Younger & Dumber,” which topped our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with the album’s second single, “Smog.” “I remember writing this song during the peak of the pandemic,” De Souza reflected in a statement, continuing:

I was living alone on a dead end street surrounded by neighbors who were seemingly always mowing their lawns. I remember having a lot of anxiety during the day, navigating the newly awkward and uncertain experience of doing anything mid world freak-out. I was in an emotional state that felt like a cross between delirious joy and a real tired hopelessness. Everything felt unknown and distant. “Smog” is mostly about that strange time and how it felt in my house, alone. When the neighborhood was asleep, and all the lawn mowers stopped, I felt free to make anything and sing anything I wanted. It was my first time ever living alone. It brought me a lot closer to myself.

Watch a video for the track below.

All Of This Will End is out 4/28 via Saddle Creek.

