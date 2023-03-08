The Cure’s Robert Smith Remixes Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

New Music March 8, 2023 9:40 AM By Tom Breihan

The Cure and Oasis might represent two very different ideas and eras of British festival-headliner guitar-rock, but that doesn’t mean that the two bands’ primary creative forces can’t find some middle ground. Later this year, former Oasis co-leader Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds will release the new album Council Skies, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Pretty Boy” and “Easy Now.” Today, the Cure’s Robert Smith has given one of those songs the remix treatment.

Robert Smith has taken on Noel Gallagher’s “Pretty Boy,” which probably already had a bit of Cure in its DNA. Smith has made the song gauzier and a lot more reverb-heavy, and he’s added some pretty guitar solos. Smith says, “I was surprised and delighted when Noel asked me to remix this gorgeous song, and I had a lot of fun slowing it down and spacing it out — Cure drummer Jason Cooper gave me a great vibey drum track to play along with — and the rest just phased into place under the starry sky of my distant moon.” That is a very Robert Smith thing to say.

Robert Smith’s remix will appear, alongside a Pet Shop Boys remix, on the deluxe edition of Council Skies. Check out the remix and the original track below.

In other Noel Gallagher news, he appeared on the British show Soccer AM earlier this week to demonstrate his skills and talk some charming shit. Watch some highlights below.

Council Skies is out 6/2 on Sour Mash.

