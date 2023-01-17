Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a new album, Council Skies, which is due out in June. The album was produced by Gallagher and Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, and it features Johnny Marr on three tracks — including advance single “Pretty Boy,” which came out back in November.

“It’s going back to the beginning,” Gallagher noted in a statement. “Daydreaming, looking up at the sky and wondering about what life could be … that’s as true to me now as it was in the early ‘90s. When I was growing up in poverty and unemployment, music took me out of that.”

“Top Of The Pops on TV transformed your Thursday night into this fantasy world, and that’s what I think music should be,” Gallagher continued. “I want my music to be elevating and transforming in some way.”

Today, Gallagher is sharing a new song called “Easy Now.” Watch a video starring House Of The Dragon actress Milly Alcock below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’m Not Giving Up Tonight”

02 “Pretty Boy”

03 “Dead To The World”

04 “Open The Door, See What You Find”

05 “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone”

06 “Easy Now”

07 “Council Skies”

08 “There She Blows!”

09 “Love Is A Rich Man”

10 “Think Of A Number”

Council Skies is out 6/2 via Sour Mash Records. Pre-order it here.