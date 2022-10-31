Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds are back with a new single, “Pretty Boy.” It’ll appear on a new album that’s due out next year, though details on that have yet to be announced. The track was co-produced with Paul “Strangeboy” Stacey, and it features guitar-playing from Johnny Marr.

“For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear,” Gallagher said in a statement. “Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh… and watch out for a cameo from me in the video… first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!”

Marr has collaborated with Gallagher in the past, and in our We’ve Got A File On You interview with Marr, he talked about their friendship:

We have an understanding. We’ve been friends now for something like 30 years. I’ve seen his life journey, if you want to put it like that, through navigating insane national fame over here and all the things that that brings. He’s a hell of a lot more than meets the eye, Noel Gallagher. He’s very disciplined. He’s one of the most disciplined people I’ve ever worked with, without a shadow of a doubt. Maybe even the most disciplined. Incredibly industrious. Then there’s the other side of his life. He can’t walk 100 meters around the British Isles without people stopping him for selfies, and he’s not insane. [Laughs] I would be, without a doubt. I only have to get stopped five times and I go into a meltdown about culture. He’s a very impressive dude.

Listen to “Pretty Boy” below.

“Pretty Boy” is out now