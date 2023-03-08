Watch Jane’s Addiction Debut “True Love,” First New Song In 10 Years

New Music March 8, 2023 11:07 AM By James Rettig

Jane’s Addiction has been hitting the touring and festival circuit hard these last couple years, though the band hasn’t released an album since 2011’s The Great Escape Artist. But new music is starting to come together, even though Dave Navarro is on an indefinite break from the group due to long COVID.

At the beginning of this year, before the group headed out on tour with Josh Klinghoffer as Navarro’s replacement, Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins, and Eric Avery carved out a few days at a Hollywood studio to start working on some new tracks with producers James Ford and Pete Robinson, as mentioned in a recent Alternative Press interview.

Earlier this week, Jane’s Addiction kicked off that tour with Klinghoffer at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. To end the show, they debuted a song called “True Love” — their first new song in 10 years. Watch video below.

