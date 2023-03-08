Tiny Ruins – “Dogs Dreaming”

New Music March 8, 2023 2:53 PM By James Rettig

Tiny Ruins – “Dogs Dreaming”

New Music March 8, 2023 2:53 PM By James Rettig

Next month, Tiny Ruins are releasing a new album, Ceremony, the pastoral New Zealand band’s follow-up to 2019’s Olympic Girls. They’ve shared “The Crab / Waterbaby” and “Dorothy Bay” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, the lilting “Dogs Dreaming.” “Like the dogs in their dreams/ Paws know when to run,” Hollie Fullbrook sings. “The body knows what it needs/ Like the beat knows the drum/ Don’t tell me what I already know.” Listen below.

Ceremony is out 4/28 via Ba Da Bing.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Glastonbury Co-Organizer Addresses Absence Of Female Headliners, Lana Del Rey Calls Out Absence Of Her Name In Promotions

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “Glamorous” (Feat. Ludacris)

2 days ago 0

Bonnaroo Shares Statement In Response To Tennessee’s New Drag Ban

5 days ago 0

Mr. Big Announce Farewell Tour

2 days ago 0

Nicki Minaj Goes After Megan Thee Stallion On Her New Single “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest