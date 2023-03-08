Next month, Tiny Ruins are releasing a new album, Ceremony, the pastoral New Zealand band’s follow-up to 2019’s Olympic Girls. They’ve shared “The Crab / Waterbaby” and “Dorothy Bay” from it so far, and today they’re back with another single, the lilting “Dogs Dreaming.” “Like the dogs in their dreams/ Paws know when to run,” Hollie Fullbrook sings. “The body knows what it needs/ Like the beat knows the drum/ Don’t tell me what I already know.” Listen below.

Ceremony is out 4/28 via Ba Da Bing.