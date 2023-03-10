In January, King Tuff (Kyle Thomas) released his sixth studio album, Smalltown Stardust, and he’s currently touring his way through the US. He also recently teamed up with SiriusXM to record an acoustic cover of Dinosaur Jr.’s 1994 classic “Feel The Pain,” which he appears to have recorded remotely as a duo. Thomas and Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis actually go way back — Thomas joined Mascis and Dave Sweetapple in the doom-metal band Witch back in 2005. They released a self-titled album that year, followed it up with 2008’s Paralyzed in 2008, and reunited in 2019 for a short run of tour dates.

Watch King Tuff cover “Feel The Pain” below.

Smalltown Stardust is out now via Sub Pop.