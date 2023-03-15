Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

New Music March 15, 2023 1:28 PM By James Rettig

Last year, the reggaeton pop musician Isabella Lovestory released her debut album Amor Hardcore, which came after a couple years worth of stray singles and EPs. Today, she’s releasing the one-off track “Latina” ahead of a just-announced North American tour — dates for that here. “Latina” comes along with a music video she directed with Hugo Matula.

The track is “a song about the empowerment of being Latina, as well as redefining the nuance of this empowerment,” she said in a statement. “Tongue-in-cheek and playful, it’s a song that celebrates being Latina without being cliche and ‘dove commercial’ about it. It’s a commentary on the tokenizing of latinidad, reclaiming the uniqueness and poignancy of every experience each Latina has.”

Watch and listen below.

