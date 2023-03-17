Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour kicks off this weekend in Glendale, Arizona — aka Swift City — and she’s celebrating by releasing a handful of previously unreleased tracks. One of those, “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” has truly never (officially) seen the light of day — it’s an outtake from her 2019 album Lover.

The three others that Swift released today are re-recorded Taylor’s Versions of stray tracks from across Swift’s career. “Eyes Open” and “Safe And Sound” were both on The Hunger Games: Songs From District 12 And Beyond, a soundtrack that accompanied the release of The Hunger Games film in 2012. (“Safe And Sound” individually credits Joy Williams and John Paul White, who originally collaborated with Swift on the track as the Civil Wars, but went through an acrimonious breakup.) And “If This Was A Movie” was included on a deluxe edition of Speak Now, her 2010 album that hasn’t had a Taylor’s Version yet.

Listen to all four songs below.