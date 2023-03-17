For the past couple of weeks, Lorde has been on tour in Australia — not quite her backyard, but pretty close, globally speaking. On the Australian leg of her Solar Power, Lorde’s opening act has been the Los Angeles trio MUNA, who are also set to open for Lorde’s buddy Taylor Swift at some of her upcoming American stadium tours. (Shout out to Sarab Singh, brother of former Stereogum staffer Amrit, who’s playing drums for MUNA right now. That guy is seeing the world!)

Last night was MUNA’s last show with Lorde, and Lorde made a special moment out of it. Lorde’s tour brought her to Adelaide Entertainment Centre, and for the first song of her encore set, she invited MUNA out onstage. Lorde covered MUNA’s “Kind Of Girl,” one of the singles from their great self-titled 2022 album, while MUNA played acoustic and sang backup harmonies. It was pretty clear from the performance that Lorde loves this song. Watch a fan-made video below.

MUNA is out now on Saddest Factory, and it’s seriously such a good record.