Watch Twenty One Pilots Cover Blink-182 While Filling In For Them At Lollapalooza Argentina

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

News March 19, 2023 3:54 PM By James Rettig

Watch Twenty One Pilots Cover Blink-182 While Filling In For Them At Lollapalooza Argentina

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

News March 19, 2023 3:54 PM By James Rettig

Earlier this month, Blink-182 announced that they would have to drop out of a run of shows in South America and Mexico due to Travis Barker getting surgery on an injured finger. Twenty One Pilots stepped up as a replacement for the pop-punk trio, and they performed their first festival date in lieu of Blink at Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday night. To pay tribute to the band that was supposed to be playing the fest, they covered “All The Small Things.” Check out video below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Isabella Lovestory – “Latina”

4 days ago 0

PinkPantheress Accused Of “Quiet Quitting” Her Sole SXSW Performance

2 days ago 0

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame: “I Don’t Even Wanna Be Associated With It”

2 days ago 0

Jack White Responds To Viral Tweet Calling Meg White A “Terrible” Drummer

4 days ago 0

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Kickoff Had An Epic Setlist With A Dozen Live Debuts

1 day ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest