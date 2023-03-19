Earlier this month, Blink-182 announced that they would have to drop out of a run of shows in South America and Mexico due to Travis Barker getting surgery on an injured finger. Twenty One Pilots stepped up as a replacement for the pop-punk trio, and they performed their first festival date in lieu of Blink at Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday night. To pay tribute to the band that was supposed to be playing the fest, they covered “All The Small Things.” Check out video below.

Josh and I were asked to fill a slot on five festivals in South America and one in Mexico.

Not many things could bring us out of down time, but the opportunity to play for some of the best music fans in the world is definitely one of them. We are humbled and we will bring it |-/ pic.twitter.com/6WdJBeAdg6 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) March 1, 2023