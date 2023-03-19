Watch Twenty One Pilots Cover Blink-182 While Filling In For Them At Lollapalooza Argentina
Earlier this month, Blink-182 announced that they would have to drop out of a run of shows in South America and Mexico due to Travis Barker getting surgery on an injured finger. Twenty One Pilots stepped up as a replacement for the pop-punk trio, and they performed their first festival date in lieu of Blink at Lollapalooza Argentina on Saturday night. To pay tribute to the band that was supposed to be playing the fest, they covered “All The Small Things.” Check out video below.