On Friday, Yours Are The Only Ears (folk performer Susannah Cutler) will release a new album, We Know The Sky. Cutler has already shared its lead single “Dreamer” plus a title track, and now we get to hear one more song from the album — “Bad Habit.”

“This song details the pain of finding yourself in a romantic situation that you never thought you’d be in and the endurance it takes to leave,” Cutler describes in a statement. “When I wrote this song, I told myself, ‘Nothing is off limits. Nothing you feel is too much.'”

Listen to “Bad Habit” below.

We Know The Sky is out 3/24 via Lame-O Records.