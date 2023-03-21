Rick Ross Responds To Complaints About His Roaming Buffaloes: “Give It A Carrot”

Rick Ross’ buffaloes are becoming a problem for the town of Fayetteville, Georgia, where the rapper lives on a massive compound that includes a home — though apparently not a very secure one — for his buffaloes. Complaints about where his buffaloes roam first popped up in TMZ over the weekend when a neighbor voiced her concerns about Ross’ buffaloes making their way onto her property, grazing on grass, destroying her yard, inspecting her garbage cans.

Yesterday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on their social media urging caution if encountering the buffalo in the wild: “On March 13, several buffalo decided to take a stroll around Fayette County and explore the beautiful homes of the Northbridge Community,” they wrote. “The Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the situation and is currently working with the Fayette County Marshal’s Office to remedy the situation.”

“As captivating as these animals are, we encourage everyone to use caution if they were to encounter them,” the statement continued. “Although they are mostly docile, they can be unpredictable and possibly become aggressive.”

In a recent Instagram video captioned “How did my buffaloes get out??,” Ross addressed his roaming buffalo, chalking up their escape to some improvements that was being done on his ranch that left them open to wandering.

“I always return stray animals. Make sure you always keep a collar on your animal. Mine don’t have a collar ’cause, you know, it’s mine,” he said. “So when you see my buffalo: give it a carrot, give it an apple. They so kind, they so peaceful. Thank you everybody for watching, thank you for making sure my animals got back to the Promised Land.” (The Promised Land is what he calls his ranch.)

“All my neighbors — you the best,” Ross concluded.

