Rick Ross Won't Drive A Tesla Because It Might Self-Drive Him To Police

James Gilbert/Getty Images

January 27, 2023 By Chris DeVille
0

Noted hoarder and Maybach enthusiast Rick Ross appears in a new video for All Urban Central explaining the conspiracy theory that has prevented him from ever stepping inside a Tesla. “I’ve always had in the back of my mind, the government could tap into the brain of the car,” Rozay explains, followed by a colorful bit of acting in which he imagines the authorities tracking down his location and taking over the smartcar’s self-driving function to redirect him to the police station. He also speculates that, upon attempting to enjoy a blunt, the vehicle might suck all the smoke out of its cab. It’s a lot more entertaining when he describes it, so watch below.

