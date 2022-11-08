Rick Ross Denies Being A Hoarder After Viral Video Of His Mansion

James Gilbert/Getty Images

News November 8, 2022 5:08 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Rick Ross owns a lot of apparel. Does he own too much apparel? Some people think so. Rick Ross is not one of those people.

On Monday, the Twitter account for hip-hop magazine XXL recirculated an Instagram video of Ross showing off piles and piles of clothing and shoes in his Miami mansion. “I’m trying to organize some of this shit. Man, I got this shit spilling out every goddamn way,” Ross announces in the video. “Should Rozay have a damn yard sale?” Later in the clip, he assures listeners, “This ain’t no hoarder. This rich boss shit going on.”

The video has since been retweeted and quote-tweeted into oblivion, largely by people arguing that Ross is, in fact, a hoarder. Later, in separate footage from Instagram, Ross argues that he is not a hoarder but is instead a good steward. “Is having 150-plus automobiles, is that hoarding?” he asks. “How many watches is hoarding of watches? How many time pieces would you consider hoarding?” he queries. With increasing volume and intensity, he gestures toward his staircase and declares, “That’s when it’s hoarding! It’s when it’s going all the way up the steps and it’s blocking functional space!” He finishes by explaining, “Until then, I’m just a fucking hustler.”

So: Hustler or hoarder? Have a look for yourself and weigh in below.

