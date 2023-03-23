Skullcrusher – “Words Come Back” (The Hated Cover)

New Music March 23, 2023 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

Skullcrusher – “Words Come Back” (The Hated Cover)

New Music March 23, 2023 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

In the ’80s, the Hated, a young punk band from Maryland, discovered a ragged, melodic, passionate sound that set them apart from their hardcore peers. The Hated’s music prefigured the Revolution Summer, post-hardcore, emo, and a whole lot of other developments that would leave a huge impact on future generations. The band broke up in 1989, and the Numero Group released a box set of their music last year. Earlier this year, the Hated reunited for the Numero Twenty festival, and they played their first show since 1989 at a fire hall in Maryland. (Chris Richards’ Washington Post story about the reunion is just incredible.)

Plenty of people have covered the Hated over the years, and now we get a very different take on their anthemic 1985 song “Words Come Back.” Helen Ballentine releases soft, shimmering music under the name Skullcrusher; her full-length debut Quiet The Room came out last year. Today, as a stand-alone Numero Group single, Ballentine has offered up a very, very different take on “Words Come Back.” In a press release, Ballentine says:

I was immediately drawn to the lyrics of “Words Come Back” and loved that it sounds so different from anything I’ve ever made. I wanted to try capturing the intensity of the song in a different way… This is my way of making a punk song, ignoring structure and letting everything just pour out — though quite a bit quieter.

Below, listen to Skullcrusher’s version of “Words Come Back” and the Hated’s 1985 original.

Skullcrusher’s “Words Come Back” cover is out now on Numero Group.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Rihanna’s “Umbrella” (Feat. Jay-Z)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Plain White T’s’ “Hey There Delilah”

1 day ago 0

The NCAA Banned Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” From Women’s March Madness, But Virginia Tech Fans Are Screaming It Anyway

2 days ago 0

Rick Ross Responds To Complaints About His Roaming Buffaloes: “Give It A Carrot”

2 days ago 0

Just Can’t Get Enough: The Warring Depeche Mode Tribute Bands Of Los Angeles

22 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest