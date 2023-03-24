Two of the most online emcees in the game have teamed up for a whole album of weird, wild, hyperactive hip-hop. The rappers in question, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown, have been teasing the wonderfully titled Scaring The Hoes for almost a year. Things ramped up in recent weeks with a joint podcast appearance and two singles, “LEAN BEEF PATTY” and the title track, that suggested this Peggy-produced affair — all created on the same machine — would be the fractured digital blitzkrieg many of us had imagined. Now the full LP is out, and you can submerge yourself in it below.

Made every beat on the album with one machine, The SP 404. wanted to see what its like to make music with one machine. — JPEGMAFIA (@jpegmafia) March 22, 2023

Scaring The Hoes is out now on PEGGY/AWAL.