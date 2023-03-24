Stream JPEGMAFIA & Danny Brown’s New Album Scaring The Hoes

New Music March 24, 2023 12:05 AM By Chris DeVille

Two of the most online emcees in the game have teamed up for a whole album of weird, wild, hyperactive hip-hop. The rappers in question, JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown, have been teasing the wonderfully titled Scaring The Hoes for almost a year. Things ramped up in recent weeks with a joint podcast appearance and two singles, “LEAN BEEF PATTY” and the title track, that suggested this Peggy-produced affair — all created on the same machine — would be the fractured digital blitzkrieg many of us had imagined. Now the full LP is out, and you can submerge yourself in it below.

Scaring The Hoes is out now on PEGGY/AWAL.

