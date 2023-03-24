The Dallas band Creeping Death has perfected a stormy, hammering take on old-school death metal. Last year, I saw them absolutely wreck a DIY space that’s mostly dedicated to hardcore shows, and their straightforward energy and catchiness makes them a great entry point to those of us who aren’t dyed-in-the-wool death metal types, but nobody’s ever going to mistake their music for anything other than what it is. Today, Creeping Death have announced plans to follow their 2021 EP The Edge Of Existence with a new album called Boundless Domain.

Killswitch Engage’s Adam Dutkiewicz produced Boundless Domain, and the ripshit lead single “Intestinal Wrap” — hard-ass title — features guest vocals from Cannibal Corpse legend George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher. In a press release, the band says that the new album carries a heavy influence from Texan hardcore greats like Power Trip and Iron Age, and you can definitely hear some bounce in their “Intestinal Wrap” riffage. “Intestinal Wrap” also has a great video from director Justin H. Reich. It’s got the band playing in ecstatic slow-motion, but it also weaves a gory tale of medieval battlefield revenge. Be warned: The video takes the song title literally. Below, watch that clip and check out the Boundless Domain tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Boundless Domain”

02 “Intestinal Wrap”

03 “Vitrified Earth”

04 “The Parthian Shot”

05 “Creators Turned Into Prey”

06 “Cursed”

07 “Remnants Of The Old Gods”

08 “Looming”

09 “The Common Breed”

10 “The Edge Of Existence”

Boundless Domain is out 6/16 on MNRK.