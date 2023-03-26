Watch Taylor Swift Debut “Cowboy Like Me” Live With Marcus Mumford

News March 26, 2023 12:13 PM By James Rettig

Last weekend, Taylor Swift kicked off her Eras Tour in Arizona with a massive 44-song setlist, which is mostly set in stone save for a portion of the night where she plays a couple previously unannounced tracks acoustic. This weekend, the tour moved on to Las Vegas. On Friday night, she performed her Lana Del Rey collaboration “Snow On The Beach” during the surprise songs segment and had some high praise for LDR, who just released a new album.

Last night at her second Las Vegas show, she brought out Marcus Mumford for the live debut of “cowboy like me,” the evermore track that Mumford sings backing vocals on. Check out video of them singing it together below.

The other surprise song of last night’s set was “White Horse,” which Swift hasn’t performed live since 2018.

