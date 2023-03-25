Taylor Swift Salutes Lana Del Rey With “Snow On The Beach” Live Debut: “She’s The Best That We Have”

As we have noted in the past, Taylor Swift loves Lana Del Rey. Last night, Swift paid tribute to Lana (who just released new album Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd) at her Eras tour stop in Vegas, where she debuted Midnights collab “Snow On The Beach.”

“Lana Del Rey put out a new album,” Swift said, introducing the acoustic track. “It’s called Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Guys, it’s so good. You probably already know that, but it’s just extraordinary. I just think she’s the best that we have. I think we need to make it a priority as a group to stream, buy, support this album and this artist.”

Swift continued: “She knows I’m obsessed with her, and she was kind enough to make a song with me on Midnights called ‘Snow on the Beach’ because she’s a generous king. She did that for me, and I’ll never forget how nice she’s been to me. It’s so cool when you have favorite artists and they turn out to be so nice to you. I wanted to just do some promo for her, and also, in honor of this brilliant album that she just put out, I wanted to play ‘Snow On The Beach.'”

Swift also shouted out opener Beabadoobee, dedicating “Our Song” to her. “[Beabadoobee] said she grew up listening to songs from the first album, and she named a specific song. I figured for her first show with us, I’d play that specific song that she said she wanted to hear. I wrote it for my ninth grade talent show, it’s called ‘Our Song,'” said Swift.

Watch fan-shot footage of Swift dedicating songs to Lana Del Rey and Beabadoobee below.

taylor swift talking about lana del rey #TSTheErasTour (03/24) pic.twitter.com/ys1FHxgVGs — 📁 best of taylor swift (@midnightswhore) March 25, 2023

she changed the lyric from ‘wish it’ to ‘risk it’?????? pic.twitter.com/UPyvQDB1mq — bre (@realbrelor) March 25, 2023

Taylor Swift realmente cantou “Our Song” para Beabadoobee ontem a noite após perguntar qual era sua música favorita! 🥹 pic.twitter.com/iu2gy4lsfn — Beabadoobee Brasil (@beabadoobeebr) March 25, 2023

https://www.tiktok.com/@nilenochill/video/7214376174871448878