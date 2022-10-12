Taylor Swift loves Lana Del Rey. If you’ve spent any time with Swift’s last three or four records, this shouldn’t be a surprise. Swift often incorporates a whole lot of Lana into her recent music. The two share a regular collaborator in producer Jack Antonoff, and Swift has repeatedly talked about her Del Rey fandom. Last week, Taylor finished unveiling the tracklist of her forthcoming album Midnights, which is coming out next week. As the coup de grace, she announced that the album’s fourth song, “Snow On The Beach,” will feature Lana Del Rey. (It’s a very Lana Del Rey song title, and it would be even if Lana hadn’t made “High By The Beach.”) Taylor hasn’t shared any of the music on the album yet, and precious few details about the album are out on the world. But in a new Instagram post, Taylor talks a bit about “Snow On The Beach” and about her general appreciation for all things LDR.

In a video that she posted on Instagram last night, Taylor Swift had this to say:

“Snow on the Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey is track 4 on Midnights, and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Rey. More on that later. “Snow on the Beach,” the song, is about falling in love with someone at the same time they’re falling in love with you in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way you feel at the same moment, and you’re kind of looking around going like, “Wait, is this real? Is this a dream? Is this for real? Is this happening? Is it really happening?” Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach. Lana Del Rey, in my opinion, is one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege, and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m going to be grateful for for life. Absolute love her, and I really hope you love this song as much as I do.

Last week, Taylor also posted a similar video about “Lavender Haze,” the first song on Instagram. She says that she heard the phrase on an episode of Mad Men and found out that it’s about the fizzy feeling of being in love for the first time, and wanting to protect that feeling from anything that might want to end it. In her case, that means rumors and speculation. Here’s that video.

Midnights is out 10/21 on Republic. Sure seems like it’s an album about being in love!