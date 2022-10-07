Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for her new album Midnights, dropping two weeks from today. Swift has been revealing the titles one by one via a TikTok video series called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.” Last night she reeled off the last few, concluding with a superstar duet.

Lana Del Rey — pictured above with Swift a decade ago at the 2012 MTV EMAs — will feature on the album’s fourth song, “Snow On The Beach.” Unlike some of the other songs, Swift did not share any further information or context about the song, but it seems like a safe bet that she and LDR worked on it with Jack Antonoff, who has produced extensively for both artists. Check out the announcement and the full Midnights tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lavender Haze”

02 “Maroon”

03 “Anti-Hero”

04 “Snow On The Beach” (Feat. Lana Del Rey)

05 “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

06 “Midnight Rain”

07 “Question…?”

08 “Vigilante Shit”

09 “Bejeweled”

10 “Labyrinth”

11 “Karma”

12 “Sweet Nothing”

13 “Mastermind”

Midnights is out 10/21 on Republic.