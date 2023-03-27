Karol G And Jonas Brothers Booked As SNL Musical Guests

Saturday Night Live has revealed its lineup of April hosts and musical guests. The show had already announced that Lil Yachty would perform on this weekend’s April 1 show alongside host Quinta Brunson. The following week, on April 8, SNL alum Molly Shannon will host with musical guest Jonas Brothers. Then, on April 15, Oscar nominee Ana De Armas will be joined by Karol G, who just released the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to hit #1 in the US is currently enjoying the biggest hit of her career with the Shakira collab “TQG.” (It’s not hard to imagine a high-profile guest spot from the veteran pop star.)

