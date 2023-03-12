The 1975 Return to SNL With Being Funny Songs, No Coldplay Covers

The 1975 made their second Saturday Night Live musical guest appearance this weekend, opposite host Jenna Ortega. They performed “I’m In Love With You” and “Oh Caroline,” two songs from last year’s Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

In true 1975 fashion, the band released a mini-documentary about the lead-up to their SNL performance. In one part of it, Matty Healy is on the phone with Chris Martin of Coldplay, who played SNL for the seventh time last month. Healy asks for Martin’s advice on what songs to do, and Martin provides this helpful tip: “If you want it to go over massively, play a Coldplay song.”

No Coldplay covers last night, but check out the performances below.

The next SNL episode will air on April 1. Lil Yachty and Quinta Brunson were announced as the musical guest/host: