Questlove To Direct Disney’s Aristocats Remake

Questlove made his directorial debut a couple years ago with Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which would go on to win Best Documentary Feature at the 2022 Oscars. Questlove has his hands in a couple upcoming documentaries — including serving as an executive producer for one about J Dilla — but his next project will be a narrative feature.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Questlove has been tapped to direct the live-action remake of the Disney film The Aristocats, which was originally released in 1970 with music composed by Robert and Richard Sherman. Questlove will handle the music for the remake, which has a script written by Will Gluck (Peter Rabbit) and Keith Bunin (Onward).

“They chose i to chase the cat…,” Questlove wrote in an Instagram post announcing the news. “I basically have 2 life goals: 1. Don’t dismiss my dreams & 2. Get out of my own way.”