J Dilla will be the subject of a new feature-length documentary called Dilla Time. It’s based on Dan Charnas’ book Dilla Time: The Life And Afterlife Of J Dilla, The Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm, which came out earlier this year. It’ll be executive produced by Questlove and his Two One Five Entertainment company, and will be co-directed by Joseph Patel and Darby Wheeler.

“Explaining musical genius is my mission,” Questlove said in a statement. “To be able to tell the world about the musician that had the most influence on me is a dream come true. Not just on me, but on an entire generation of musicians that everyone knows and loves. J Dilla was our teacher. And what he taught us was how to feel rhythm in a way we had ever felt before. I’m so honored to be a part of bringing his story to the world through this documentary.”

Questlove and the same team were behind last year’s Summer Of Soul, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.