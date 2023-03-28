Earlier this year, Australian rock band Cable Ties released a one-off “Perfect Client.” Now we know that track is set to appear on a brand-new Cable Ties album, All Her Plans, which follows up 2020’s Far Enough. All Her Plans will arrive later in June via Merge, and a press release describes it as “the band’s fiery statement of renewed purpose, a beacon of furious truth, righteous frustration and tender empathy.” Accompanying the album news is a lead single and video, “Time For You.”

“‘Time For You’ is about feeling safe and happy with someone,” says singer Jenny McKechnie. “I’m a pretty chaotic and anxious person and I always feel like I’m barely holding everything together and never have enough time for everything I’ve planned. When I come home to my partner James, I feel safe, happy and like everything is going to be ok. It’s like our time together sits outside of the timeline of the rest of my life.”

Rcorded in June and July 2022 by the band’s longtime collaborator Paul Maybury at A Secret Location Studio in Fairfield, All Her Plans features Melbourne musician Michael Beach on piano and organ for “Too Late” and acoustic guitar and piano on “Mum’s Caravan.” The album artwork is by Emme Orbach and Noah Spivak.

Listen to and watch “Time For You” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Crashing Through”

02 “Perfect Client”

03 “Time For You”

04 “Too Late”

05 “Mum’s Caravan”

06 “Thoughts Back”

07 “Silos”

08 “Change”

09 “Deep Breath Out”

All Her Plans is out 6/23 via Merge.