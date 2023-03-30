Carb On Carb – “Grounded”

New Music March 30, 2023 10:13 AM By Chris DeVille

Carb On Carb – “Grounded”

New Music March 30, 2023 10:13 AM By Chris DeVille

In the summer of 2021, the New Zealand emo duo Carb On Carb gave us two standalone singles, “Here Comes The Best Bit” and “Be My Mirror.” They’ve given us another new track today, but this one is the beginning of an album rollout.

“Grounded” is as sweetly melodious and melancholic as you could want from Carb On Carb, a plaintive pop song with a skip in its step and guitar action to spare. “Left alone with my own thoughts/ Nothing’s fine I’m torn,” goes the pre-chorus. “Waiting to feel the cold/ And wishing for the storm.” To their Bandcamp followers, the band writes, “Sneaking this out a few hours early for the bandcamp real ones <3. First of our new album out later this year, hoping you like it!" I do like it, Carb On Carb!

Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Morgan Wallen Kicks Out Australian Fan Who Threw A Drink On Him

3 days ago 0

Mississippi News Anchor Fired For Quoting Snoop Dogg On-Air

5 days ago 0

Josh Homme Issues Statement About Custody Battle With Brody Dalle

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Engaged To Former Jack Antonoff Bandmate Evan Winiker

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Soulja Boy’s “Crank That (Soulja Boy)”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest