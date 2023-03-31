Watch Weyes Blood’s Haunting, Spectral Colbert Performance

Last fall, not long after going shopping for Halloween costumes with us, Weyes Blood released And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow, one of the best albums of 2022. Last night, Natalie Mering took to the Ed Sullivan Theater to sing “God Turn Me Into A Flower” on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

“God Turn Me Into A Flower” is a grand, stately new age ballad that, in its album format, features keyboards by Daniel Lopatin aka Oneohtrix Point Never. I can’t figure out if that was Lopatin lurking in the shadows of Mering’s performance last night, but what I can assuredly tell you is that Mering killed this. Dressed like some kind of otherworldly presence and backlit by spectral light, she sang with a near-operatic flair. The glowing heart effect on the front of her dress: also really cool. Watch below.