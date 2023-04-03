Later this week, the indie rock singer-songwriter Heather Woods Broderick will release her new album Labyrinth. We’ve already posted her early singles “Blood Run Through Me,” “Crashing Against The Sun,” and “Admiration.” Today, Broderick has shared one last advance single. “Wherever I Go” is a ruminative number with a drum-machine beat and a busy arrangement. In the Jeremy Johnstone-directed video, Broderick dances across the desert.

Heather Woods Broderick says:

The video for “Wherever I Go” is about the juxtaposition of having some fun, and letting go against the repetitive nature of daily life. The song has both a lot of irony and energy in it, and we wanted to reflect this visually. The duality in the lyrics is paralleled inside the day that takes place in the video. The repetitions in daily life are playfully represented in the suburban scenes decorated by glitchy/GIF companions, and the wide open landscape shots reflect the free, pure joy that exists inside each day if you go find it. The video was conceptualized and directed by Jeremy Johnstone. Movement direction by Kacie Boblitt. It features Juliet Johnstone, Erick Eiser, Elke Shari Van den Broeck, Daniel Sparks, and Corrina Repp.

Check out the “Wherever I Go” video below.

Labyrinth is out 4/7 on Western Vinyl.