Heather Woods Broderick – “Wherever I Go”

Jeremy Johnstone

New Music April 3, 2023 10:53 AM By Tom Breihan

Heather Woods Broderick – “Wherever I Go”

Jeremy Johnstone

New Music April 3, 2023 10:53 AM By Tom Breihan

Later this week, the indie rock singer-songwriter Heather Woods Broderick will release her new album Labyrinth. We’ve already posted her early singles “Blood Run Through Me,” “Crashing Against The Sun,” and “Admiration.” Today, Broderick has shared one last advance single. “Wherever I Go” is a ruminative number with a drum-machine beat and a busy arrangement. In the Jeremy Johnstone-directed video, Broderick dances across the desert.

Heather Woods Broderick says:

The video for “Wherever I Go” is about the juxtaposition of having some fun, and letting go against the repetitive nature of daily life. The song has both a lot of irony and energy in it, and we wanted to reflect this visually. The duality in the lyrics is paralleled inside the day that takes place in the video. The repetitions in daily life are playfully represented in the suburban scenes decorated by glitchy/GIF companions, and the wide open landscape shots reflect the free, pure joy that exists inside each day if you go find it. The video was conceptualized and directed by Jeremy Johnstone. Movement direction by Kacie Boblitt. It features Juliet Johnstone, Erick Eiser, Elke Shari Van den Broeck, Daniel Sparks, and Corrina Repp.

Check out the “Wherever I Go” video below.

Labyrinth is out 4/7 on Western Vinyl.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Stanley Has Seven Days To Apologize For PISS Comment Or Ace Frehley Will Spill Some KISS Dirt “That Nobody Knows”

4 days ago 0

Miley Cyrus Responds To Wisconsin Elementary School Banning Her “Rainbowland” With LGBTQ+ Fund Donation

4 days ago 0

Power Trip Festival Bringing Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, & Tool To Coachella Site This Fall

4 days ago 0

Feist Talks Dropping Off Arcade Fire Tour: “I Was Out Of Body”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Stronger”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest