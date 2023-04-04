Albert Hammond Jr – “100-99” (Feat. GoldLink)

New Music April 4, 2023 8:52 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Albert Hammond Jr – “100-99” (Feat. GoldLink)

New Music April 4, 2023 8:52 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Albert Hammond Jr has announced a new album, Melodies On Hiatus, arriving June 23. Featuring 19 tracks, Melodies On Hiatus follows the Strokes guitarist’s 2018 solo project, Francis Trouble. Since then, Hammond Jr has put out loosies like “Fast Times,” reunited with the Strokes for 2020’s The New Abnormal, co-written with Natalie Imbruglia, and guested a 2020 Struts single, “Another Hit Of Showmanship.” Today, Hammond Jr is sharing his new album’s first single, “100-99,” which features GoldLink and comes with a video.

A hazy, hypnotic track, “100-99” becomes energized during GoldLink’s verse, after which Hammond Jr puts his already affects-heavy vocals through a bit of Auto-Tune. It works. Listen to and watch “100-99” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “100-99” (Feat. GoldLink)
02 “Downtown Fred”
03 “Old Man”
04 “Darlin'”
05 “Thoughtful Distress” (Feat. Matt Helders & Steve Stevens)
06 “Libertude”
07 “Memo Of Hate”
08 “Home Again”
09 “I Got You”
10 “Caught By Night”
11 “Dead Air”
12 “One Chance”
13 “Remember” (Feat. Rainsford)
14 “818”
15 “Fast Kitten”
16 “I’d Never Leave”
17 “Never Stop”
18 “False Alarm”
19 “Alright Tomorrow” (Feat. Rainsford)

Melodies On Hiatus is out June 23 via Red Bull Records.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Stanley Has Seven Days To Apologize For PISS Comment Or Ace Frehley Will Spill Some KISS Dirt “That Nobody Knows”

5 days ago 0

Feist Talks Dropping Off Arcade Fire Tour: “I Was Out Of Body”

3 days ago 0

Power Trip Festival Bringing Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, & Tool To Coachella Site This Fall

5 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Has Been Arriving Onstage Via Janitor Cart, Fan Video Confirms

21 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Stronger”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest