Albert Hammond Jr has announced a new album, Melodies On Hiatus, arriving June 23. Featuring 19 tracks, Melodies On Hiatus follows the Strokes guitarist’s 2018 solo project, Francis Trouble. Since then, Hammond Jr has put out loosies like “Fast Times,” reunited with the Strokes for 2020’s The New Abnormal, co-written with Natalie Imbruglia, and guested a 2020 Struts single, “Another Hit Of Showmanship.” Today, Hammond Jr is sharing his new album’s first single, “100-99,” which features GoldLink and comes with a video.

A hazy, hypnotic track, “100-99” becomes energized during GoldLink’s verse, after which Hammond Jr puts his already affects-heavy vocals through a bit of Auto-Tune. It works. Listen to and watch “100-99” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “100-99” (Feat. GoldLink)

02 “Downtown Fred”

03 “Old Man”

04 “Darlin'”

05 “Thoughtful Distress” (Feat. Matt Helders & Steve Stevens)

06 “Libertude”

07 “Memo Of Hate”

08 “Home Again”

09 “I Got You”

10 “Caught By Night”

11 “Dead Air”

12 “One Chance”

13 “Remember” (Feat. Rainsford)

14 “818”

15 “Fast Kitten”

16 “I’d Never Leave”

17 “Never Stop”

18 “False Alarm”

19 “Alright Tomorrow” (Feat. Rainsford)

Melodies On Hiatus is out June 23 via Red Bull Records.