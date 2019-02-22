Albert Hammond Jr. – “Fast Times”

Albert Hammond Jr. has shared a new tune called “Fast Times,” the latest output in a busy season for the Strokes guitarist. Just last year Hammond released his latest solo project, Francis Trouble, and some time before that he found time audition for a role on the Netflix blockbuster Stranger Things.

In 2019, the busyness continues. The Strokes are rumored to be releasing a new album later this year. They’re also geared up to headline several summer festivals including the UK’s All Points East, Governors Ball in New York City, and Doctor Music in Spain. Also, a few days ago, it was confirmed that Hammond was in the studio with Natalie Imbruglia. As to what the pair was working on we have yet to learn, but the combination seems beyond perfect for both this moment in music.

In the meantime we’ve got his latest single, the summery “Fast Times.” Listen to it below.

“Fast Times” is out now on Red Bull Records.