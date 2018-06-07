Albert Hammond Jr. Auditioned For Stranger Things

Albert Hammond Jr. says that he auditioned for a role in the second season of Stranger Things. The Strokes member revealed this information in a new video interview with The Fader: “I did a taped audition for Stranger Things 2 and I got a callback and I had to do that same audition, two scenes, in front of someone,” he says. “It’s like, you know, classic LA, there’s people reciting their lines, all dressed a little different thinking what the part would be.”

Hammond Jr. made his acting debut last year in a film called Newness, which was a social media-driven love story that starred Nicholas Hoult.

Watch the interview below.

Who do you think he would have played in Stranger Things? A Demogorgon?