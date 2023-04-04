Gumm – “Slogan Machine”

New Music April 4, 2023 10:06 AM By Tom Breihan

For the past few years, the Chattanooga, Tennessee band Gumm have been making a name for themselves by playing a frantic, intense brand of hardcore that draws on mid-’80s DC. Gumm’s 2020 EP Piece It Together impressed the hell out of me, and now the band has announced that they’ll release their full-length debut Slogan Machine next month. They’ve also shared its title track.

“Slogan Machine” is a piece of ragged, driving hardcore punk that addresses the idea that our side rarely wins political beliefs because we’re all obsessed with propping ourselves up and demonstrating how we’re all better than the other people around us: “You’ve found your new religion/ And you’re so devout/ Can’t stop evangelizing/ Won’t shut your fucking mouth.” Parts of the song are fast and mean and nasty, and other parts are almost pretty.

Gumm, it’s worth noting, are playing some shows on the upcoming Drain tour, which looks crazy. The band shared a couple of other songs from Slogan Machine on a promo tape last year. Below, listen to “Slogan Machine,” “No Frontier,” and “Leave Me Out,” and check out the new LP’s tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “No Frontier”
02 “Slogan Machine”
03 “Give You Back Your Youth”
04 “Free”
05 “Mirror”
06 “Crowded Mind”
07 “New World Grows Old”
08 “Leave Me Out”

Slogan Machine is out 5/19 on Convulse Records.

