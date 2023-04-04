Mudhoney – “Little Dogs”

Emily Rieman

New Music April 4, 2023 12:47 PM By James Rettig

Mudhoney – “Little Dogs”

Emily Rieman

New Music April 4, 2023 12:47 PM By James Rettig

This week, Mudhoney are releasing a new album, Plastic Eternity. They’ve shared two songs from it so far, “Almost Everything” and “Move Under,” and today they’re back with one last single, the goofy and lovable “Little Dogs,” which true to its title, is all about the joys of having a little dog: “I like little dogs/ I like little dogs/ Just today, I went out for a walk/ Guess who came along? That’s right it was a, a little dog.” That’s right! The band shows off a whole variety of little dogs in the Eleanor Petry-directed music video. Check it out below.

In other Mudhoney news, King County, Washington has declared April 7th “Mudhoney Day” in recognition of the band’s 35th anniversary and their contributions to the Seattle grunge scene:

Plastic Eternity is out 4/7 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Paul Stanley Has Seven Days To Apologize For PISS Comment Or Ace Frehley Will Spill Some KISS Dirt “That Nobody Knows”

5 days ago 0

Feist Talks Dropping Off Arcade Fire Tour: “I Was Out Of Body”

3 days ago 0

Power Trip Festival Bringing Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, & Tool To Coachella Site This Fall

5 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Has Been Arriving Onstage Via Janitor Cart, Fan Video Confirms

21 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Kanye West’s “Stronger”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest