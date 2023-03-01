Mudhoney – “Move Under”

Emily Rieman

March 1, 2023 By Tom Breihan

How many of the great Seattle rock bands of the early ’90s are still around? Not too many. Tragedy has claimed most of them, but we’ve still got Pearl Jam, and we’ve still got Mudhoney. Don’t take either band for granted. While Pearl Jam have matured into an arena-level jam-band institution, Mudhoney continue to crank out fuzzed-up tantrums and tour small clubs, and they’ve still got the same energy that they had 35 years ago. They’re still thriving! Look at them! They’ve got dogs! That’s awesome.

Next month, Mudhoney will release their new album Plastic Eternity. The band already released first single “Almost Everything,” and now they’ve followed it with a new one called “Move Under.” It’s a fast, frenzied basher that’s fully in line with what this band has been doing since Superfuzz Bigmuff, and you can hear it below.

Plastic Eternity is out 4/7 on Sub Pop.

