Tony Shhnow – “Real Rare”

New Music April 6, 2023 11:25 AM By Rachel Brodsky

Last month, Atlanta rapper Tony Shhnow announced a new project, Love Streak, coming in late April. Produced by Grimm Doza and CashCache, Love Streak includes a Solange sample and features guest spots from Lil Crank (“Something To Remember”), 3AG Pilot (“Control Issues”), Act (“Friends Still), Mavi (“On The Street”) and DRAM (“Reminisce). Also in March, Shhnow shared a lead single and video called “ILY / IH8U,” and today we’re getting follow-up single “Real Rare,” which comes with a video directed by @EMILIOCOHEN_. Watch and listen to “Real Rare” below.

Love Streak will be out 4/28.

