Last fall, Mötley Crüe announced that guitarist Mick Mars was retiring from touring due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis, though they said in a statement that he would still be a member of the band. But now, as TMZ reports, Mick Mars — real name Robert Alan Deal — has filed a lawsuit against Mötley Crüe claiming that they kicked him out and that he’s being ripped off.

Though his condition prevents him from doing a full tour, Mick Mars said that he anticipated still recording with the band and participating in limited performances. According to the lawsuit, Mötley Crüe cut the guitarist’s percentage of the band’s profits from 25% to 5%, and that their lawyers claimed he was lucky to be getting anything at all. Per TMZ, Mick Mars said that the band had a meeting and decided to “unilaterally” remove him from Mötley Crüe.

His lawsuit is requesting that the band hand over their financial records.