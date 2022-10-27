Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars Retires From Touring Due To Ankylosing Spondylitis

Mick Mars, guitarist for the glammed-out ’80s hard-rockers Mötley Crüe, is retiring from touring. In a statement to Variety, the band explains that Mars (pictured far right above) will no longer perform with them due to his ongoing battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis:

Mick Mars, co-founder and lead guitarist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe for the past 41 years, has announced today that due to his ongoing painful struggle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.), he will no longer be able to tour with the band. Mick will continue as a member of the band, but can no longer handle the rigors of the road. A.S. is an extremely painful and crippling degenerative disease, which affects the spine.

There’s no official word on who will replace Mars, but persistent rumors suggest it will be former Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie guitarist John 5.