When he began working on Smoke Ring’s follow-up, Vile was determined to do something that encapsulated all of his tastes, including the shimmery classic rock he’d captured on “Freeway.” He started reading Barney Hoskyns’ Hotel California, a detailed tell-all about the Laurel Canyon scene, and was enchanted by the artistic community and its surreal atmosphere, which Hoskyns describes as “exotic palms and dry desert air and the omnipresent vault of blue sky.” “I just wanted to catch those cosmic vibes,” Vile later told SPIN. He booked studio time in LA and started joking he was working on a “prog pop” album that would be the next Tusk. There were additional sessions in Philly, Brooklyn, and near Woodstock, but the California sessions came to define the project. “I think some of that sunny vibe got in there,” Vile said. “I wanted to brighten up a bit.”

Wakin On A Pretty Daze was Vile’s most straightforward rock record to that point, with radio-ready standouts like “KV Crimes” and “Shame Chamber” featuring big hooks and crunchy solos. But “straightforward” is a relative term for a Kurt Vile record: The album’s opener, the near-title track “Wakin On A Pretty Day,” is almost 10 minutes long, a certifiably ridiculous length for the first track and first single. Despite its length, the song is impossibly infectious, with its sunny instrumentation and morbid lyrics growing more mesmerizing with every passing minute. “Don’t worry ‘bout a thing,” Vile sings softly over his breezy acoustic, “it’s only dying.” Similarly, there’s a black cloud hanging down as the synths take off in “Air Bud” and a codeine-drenched, Springsteen-infused walk through a blizzard in “Snowflakes Are Dancing.” At times the darkness seems to take over, but then Vile lightens the mood with his genuinely funny impressions of rockstar bravado. On “Was All Talk,” he sings about stalker fans as a frenetic drum loop heightens his paranoia. Even there, he can’t resist some levity. “Making music is easy,” he sings, taunting his naysayers. “WATCH me.”

The balance of sun and shadow is the core of Wakin On A Pretty Daze, with Vile ruminating on death and reckoning with fatherhood while playing the catchiest music he’d ever recorded. Rather than creating his own Tusk, Vile split the difference between the warmth of Fleetwood Mac and the terror of On The Beach. The album’s final track, the epic 10-and-a-half-minute “Goldtone,” serves as a sprawling thesis statement for Vile’s approach to songwriting and life. “I might be adrift, but I’m still alert,” he sings. “I concentrate my hurt into a goldtone.”

Although the record owes its shimmer to California, Vile wanted to make it clear that its heart was still Philadelphia’s. He commissioned legendary West Philly artist Steve “ESPO” Powers to conceive the cover, a multiple-story mural on the side of a building along the Markford-Frankford train line. Like the many faded wall-painted signs for watering holes and elevator companies throughout Philly, the Wakin mural aligned Vile’s record with the city’s blue-collar identity. “Kurt Vile is another object on the industrial landscape,” Powers explained. “Music and art are two of the most powerful industries that we have here.”

Wakin On A Pretty Daze is when Vile transcended his role as hometown hero and became one of just a few contemporary American rock stars. In the years that would follow, he’d hit #1 on a Billboard chart with “Pretty Pimpin,” attract the envy of Keith Urban, collaborate with the late John Prine, and write songs for a platinum-selling pop artist. But on Kurt Vile Day, he was still getting used to the idea that he was on the level of his heroes. Before Vile performed, an official explained that the city was bestowing its highest honor. “This is presented to very few people, really only the most important folks,” he said, handing Vile a replica of the Liberty Bell. “Visiting dignitaries, ambassadors…and now Kurt Vile.”

Vile leaned into the microphone. He needed another clarification. “The Rolling Stones, too, right?”