Today is Easter, and Swedish pop-metal entity Ghost are celebrating by announcing a five-song covers EP. Following last year’s Impera, the PHANTOMIME EP will be out May 18 and features covers of Television (“See No Evil”), Genesis (“Jesus He Knows Me”), the Stranglers (“Hanging Around”), Iron Maiden (“Phantom Of The Opera”), and Tina Turner “(We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).” Today, you can hear “Jesus He Knows Me,” which famously satirized televangelists — a fitting release for this particular Easter Sunday. Ghost are also releasing an accompanying video directed by Alex Ross Perry.

Listen and watch below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “See No Evil” (Television)
02 “Jesus He Knows Me” (Genesis)
03 “Hanging Around” (The Stranglers)
04 “Phantom Of The Opera” (Iron Maiden)
05 “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” (Tina Turner)

PHANTOMIME is out 5/18 via Loma Vista Recordings.

