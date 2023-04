We’re only one week out from Infinite Spring, the debut album from former Sidekicks leader Steve Ciolek’s new project superviolet. Ciolek made the album with Zac Little from Saintseneca, a band Ciolek’s logged time in, and so far he’s shared two great singles, “Overrater” and “Big Songbirds Don’t Cry.” Today he’s back with one more preview. “Locket” is a propulsive pop-rock track with a folk-rock spirit; listen to it below.

Infinite Spring is out 4/21 on Lame-O.