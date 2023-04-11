After a slew of loosely connected releases across various members’ catalogs, Balming Tiger, the alternative K-pop collective and Band To Watch, will release their first official studio album this year. Following “Sexy Nukim” and “Trust Yourself,” the next single is out today.

“SOS” marks the first time all 11 members of Balming Tiger – performers Omega Sapien, sogumm, bj wnjn, and Mudd the student, producers San Yawn and Unsinkable, video directors Jan’ Qui and Leesuho, visual artist Chanhee Hong, DJ Abyss, and writer Henson Hwang – collaborated on a new track together. The track’s woozy, eclectic rock stylings remind me of Young Fathers or Yves Tumor, matching hard guitar and bass riffs with an exceptionally catchy wordless hook. It arrives with a music video shot in Hong Kong and Qui, inspired by Wong Kar-Wai films like Fallen Angels and Chungking Express.

Watch below.