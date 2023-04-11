Decisive Pink – “Ode To Boy”

JJ Stratford

New Music April 11, 2023 9:36 AM By James Rettig

In June, Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV are releasing their debut album as Decisive Pink, Ticket To Fame. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far, “Haffmilch Holiday” and “Destiny,” and today they’re back with a third single, “Ode To Boy,” a plinking synth track that coalesces into a reference to Beethoven’s “Ode To Joy.”

The pair recorded the instrumental at a studio in Köln. “It was very exciting to step into the ‘synth- dome’ as I think of it,” Deradoorian shared in a statement. “I can’t remember all the synths we used, but definitely one of the Prophets, a modular, a Juno, a Jupiter, a Rodeo, a synth with a bee on it and some synth from the 1980s that Kate knew about.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Ticket To Fame is out 6/9 via Fire Records. Pre-order it here. Back in March, Kate NV released WOW, which we named our Album Of The Week.

