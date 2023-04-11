Romy – “Enjoy Your Life”

Vic Lentaigne

New Music April 11, 2023 1:11 PM By Chris DeVille

Romy – “Enjoy Your Life”

Vic Lentaigne

New Music April 11, 2023 1:11 PM By Chris DeVille

Romy Madley Croft of the xx has been building a catalog of sterling dance-pop singles in recent years. Today’s new “Enjoy Your Life” is once again co-produced by Fred again.., who also worked on “Lifetime” and “Strong” and featured Romy on his own “Lights Out.” Other producers on the track include Stuart Price and Romy’s bandmate Jamie xx.

“Enjoy Your Life” also features, in sampled form, the cult-beloved Beverly Glenn-Copeland. As the story goes, Romy’s forebear Robyn took her to a Glenn-Copeland performance in Stockholm, where the lyric “My mother says to enjoy your life” left a lasting impression on Romy. The phrase became the hook for “Enjoy Your Life,” and Glenn-Copeland’s own voice is woven into the beat.

Listen below.

Related

The Beverly Glenn-Copeland Renaissance Continues
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Joan Baez Sang At Newark Airport With Justin Jones Of The Tennessee Three

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Metallica 72 Seasons

2 days ago 0

Jack Black Releases Music Video For Super Mario Bros. Movie Ballad “Peaches”

2 days ago 0

Karol G Slams Her New GQ Mexico Cover: “My Face Doesn’t Look Like That, My Body Doesn’t Look Like That”

4 days ago 0

Controversial Matty Healy Episode Of Adam Friedland Podcast Removed From Apple And Spotify

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest