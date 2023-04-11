Romy Madley Croft of the xx has been building a catalog of sterling dance-pop singles in recent years. Today’s new “Enjoy Your Life” is once again co-produced by Fred again.., who also worked on “Lifetime” and “Strong” and featured Romy on his own “Lights Out.” Other producers on the track include Stuart Price and Romy’s bandmate Jamie xx.

“Enjoy Your Life” also features, in sampled form, the cult-beloved Beverly Glenn-Copeland. As the story goes, Romy’s forebear Robyn took her to a Glenn-Copeland performance in Stockholm, where the lyric “My mother says to enjoy your life” left a lasting impression on Romy. The phrase became the hook for “Enjoy Your Life,” and Glenn-Copeland’s own voice is woven into the beat.

Listen below.