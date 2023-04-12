At the end of February, Water From Your Eyes announced a new album, Everyone’s Crushed, their first for Matador Records. They shared “Barley” from it at the time, which landed on our best songs of the week list, and today they’re back with the album’s second single, the chugging and deformed “True Life.”

“‘True Life’ is our Neil Young-inspired quasi-nu metal stomp. It is also intended to be our ‘Short Skirt / Long Jacket,'” the pair said in a statement. “The bridge was initially meant to contain lyrics from ‘Cinnamon Girl,’ but Neil Young’s lawyers wouldn’t let us use them. Now they are about how Neil Young wouldn’t let us use his words. The rest of the song deals with life and assorted complications of the material world.”

Check it out below.

Everyone’s Crushed is out 5/26. Pre-order it here.