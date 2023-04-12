In February, Ben Folds announced his first album since his 2015 orchestral collaboration with NYC classical sextet yMusic, So There. What Matters Most will be out in June, and Folds has already shared a lead single, “Winslow Gardens.” Today, the piano personality is sharing another album preview, “Exhausting Lover,” which also has a musical-theater-inspired video directed by actor and comedian Derek Waters (of Drunk History fame).

“I always have and always will love Ben Folds,” Waters said in a statement. “But now I have a deeper appreciation for him knowing we shared similar experiences in a Motel 6 with a hot wheels track and dancers dressed as animals.” Folds adds: “This was my first foray into musical theater, and Derek’s, too. We both vow to actually go see a musical now.”

Listen to and watch “Exhausting Lover” below.

What Matters Most is out 6/2 via New West Records.