Last night, Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band played a homecoming show at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Springsteen opened the set with “Local Hero” — a touring rarity — which appears on 1992’s Lucky Town. Springsteen hadn’t played “Local Hero” live since 2013, and before that, he’d only brought it out in 2003, 1993, and 1992.

Also during the set, Springsteen performed his version of the Commodores’ “Nightshift” (which appears on last year’s covers album Only The Strong Survive), Patti Smith’s “Because The Night,” and Tom Waits’ “Jersey Girl.” Watch some fan-shot footage of Springsteen performing “Local Hero” for the first time in a decade below.

SETLIST:

01 “Local Hero” (tour debut, first performance since 2013)

02 “No Surrender”

03 “Ghosts”

04 “Prove It All Night”

05 “Letter To You”

06 “The Promised Land” (Bruce pulled a fan onstage and shotgunned a drink)

07 “Out In The Street”

08 “Candy’s Room”

09 “Kitty’s Back”

10 “Nightshift” (Commodores cover)

11 “Mary’s Place”

12 “The E Street Shuffle”

13 “Last Man Standing” (acoustic, with Barry Danielian on trumpet)

14 “Backstreets”

15 “Because The Night” (Patti Smith Group cover)

16 “She’s The One”

17 “Wrecking Ball”

18 “The Rising”

19 “Badlands”

ENCORE:

20 “Jersey Girl”(Tom Waits cover) (tour debut, first time with the E Street Band since 2016)

21 “Thunder Road”

22 “Born To Run”

23 “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)”

24 “Glory Days”

25 “Dancing In The Dark” (followed by band introductions)

26 “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” (pictures of Danny Federici and Clarence Clemons were shown during the song)

27 “I’ll See You In My Dreams” (solo acoustic)